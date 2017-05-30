Coroner: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder died of overdose

Trump hails the fallen and their families at Arlington

Trump hails the fallen and their families at Arlington

President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."

President Donald Trump honors the fallen and families in first Memorial Day address, calling them "special, special people."

A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"

A 15-year-old in Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin "loved me enough to take some bullets for me"

Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000

Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000

President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.

President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.

President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.

President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists

Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident. Kalanick's father, Donald, was injured and is in serious condition.

Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident. Kalanick's father, Donald, was injured and is in serious condition.

Advocates for college students without legal immigration status plan to make one more push for legislation that would allow those attending public schools access to state financial aid.

Advocates for college students without legal immigration status plan to make one more push for legislation that would allow those attending public schools access to state financial aid.

Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile shooting goes on trial for manslaughter.

Minnesota police officer charged in Philando Castile shooting goes on trial for manslaughter.

Minnesota officer charged in Castile shooting goes on trial

Minnesota officer charged in Castile shooting goes on trial

A one-time bus driver from Virginia is going on trial in federal court, accused of traveling to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State.

A one-time bus driver from Virginia is going on trial in federal court, accused of traveling to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State.

Virginia man who joined Islamic State now facing trial in US

Virginia man who joined Islamic State now facing trial in US

The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident, says it'll shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.

The owner of Three Mile Island, site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident, says it'll shut down the plant in 2019 without a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.

A New Jersey town will pay an Islamic group more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit over its denial of a permit to build a mosque.

A New Jersey town will pay an Islamic group more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit over its denial of a permit to build a mosque.

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a police officer accused of fatally shooting a black motorist whose death generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a police officer accused of fatally shooting a black motorist whose death generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

The Latest: Jury selection ends for day in officer's trial

The Latest: Jury selection ends for day in officer's trial

Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin sacrificed his life to shield him from a gunman's shooting rampage.

Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin sacrificed his life to shield him from a gunman's shooting rampage.

Miss. teen: He 'loved me enough to take some bullets for me'

Miss. teen: He 'loved me enough to take some bullets for me'

The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Officer who shot Tamir Rice is fired in unrelated matter

Officer who shot Tamir Rice is fired in unrelated matter

Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.

Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida medical examiner says Paul O'Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, died from an accidental drug overdose.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Tampa wrote in an autopsy report dated May 25 that O'Neill had methadone, codeine, diazepam and an antihistamine in his system when he died April 5 in Tampa. The county released the report on Tuesday.

The cause of death for the 61-year-old was intoxication. The manner of death was drug abuse.

O'Neill was found dead in his hotel room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is well-known for its spectacular holiday concerts filled with theatrics, lasers and pyrotechnics.