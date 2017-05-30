Tools for Schools grant will help Elk Mound High School expand Science Olympiad program

Elk Mound (WQOW) - Nine schools and $4,500 later, we awarded our final Tools For Schools award of the school year Tuesday to the science department at Elk Mound High School.

WQOW News 18, along with Sylvan Learning Center and United Bank awarded Eric Young and the Science Olympiad program a $500 grant. Young said the grant will help cover some of the cost of supplies, but also get the students to and from the different Science Olympiad competitions. He said the program is helping his students develop, and a little extra funding will go a long way.

"We have limited opportunities with limited funding right now," said Young. “So they're going to have opportunities to build more bridges. Right now we only could do one bridge, one electric car, and we missed out on the hovercraft, the helicopters, the things we couldn't build, because we didn't have enough supplies to do it. So this is perfect in allowing us to expand so the 30 kids can experience all the events rather than just half of them."

If you'd like to apply for our next $500 grant, click on Tools For Schools under the community tab.