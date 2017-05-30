Chippewa Falls TV episode premieres Tuesday evening

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls will be on the big screen Tuesday night, and you're invited!

GO Chippewa Falls, a local tourism information center, is holding a premiere party for a special release of a tourism video, "Pure Fun For Everyone", which features Chippewa Falls' attractions and events. The premiere party will be held Tuesday, May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls.

Some places featured in the episode include Chippewa Falls Main Street, Leinie Lodge, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Heyde Center of the Arts, Loopy's Grill & Saloon, River Bend Winery and Distillery, Olson's Ice Cream and Irvine Park.

Jackie Boos, the tourism director at Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, said the episode is part of a campaign to promote Chippewa Falls to visitors and show them what the community is all about.

Boos said the episode will air on Discover Wisconsin (WQOW-Channel 18.1) on Sunday, June 4 at 5 p.m.