Reckless homicide charge dismissed against Rusk Co. man

Rusk County (WQOW) - A reckless homicide charge against a Rusk County man was dismissed on Tuesday.

Elwood Johns, from Weyerhaeuser, was charged in the 2015 death of Lisa Okon.

Investigators said the two were at a tavern when Okon, who was intoxicated, fell several times.

Witnesses said Johns became angry and punched her in the head and back. He then left her in their truck overnight.

She was found dead the next morning, stuck between the seat and the dashboard. An autopsy showed she probably died of asphyxiation and bleeding of the brain.

Assistant District Attorney James Babbitt said he moved to dismiss the charge against Johns in part because of a summary by the attorney general's office, which declined to prosecute the case. The summary found insufficient evidence to establish that Johns caused a head injury that was a substantial factor in her death.