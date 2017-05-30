Bus, SUV crash near Eau Claire's east side

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A crash happened near Eau Claire's east side involving a bus.

On Tuesday afternoon, Eau Claire police responded to a SUV-bus crash near Margaret and Emery streets.

A public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department said a bus, with children on-board, was traveling eastbound on Emery Street when it approached Margaret Street.

Police said a SUV was traveling northbound on Margaret Street and was hit by the bus. They said two people inside the SUV had minor injuries but did not have to go to the hospital. She said no one on the bus was injured.

Eau Claire police said the bus also hit a parked vehicle upon impact of the crash. They said the driver of the bus was cited for failure to yield.