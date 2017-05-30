Boyceville graduate left out of ceremony, family expresses disappointment

Boyceville (WQOW) -- A Boyceville High School graduate took an early leave to start his next chapter, causing him to miss the graduation ceremony. Now, his family is saying the district didn't give him the recognition he deserved.

Dante and Kyle Marlett are twin brothers, both 2017 Boyceville graduates and both joining the Army National Guard. But when only one of their names were called at graduation, their mother said it broke her heart.

Dante left just a few days before the graduation ceremony for basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia. His mother, Jennifer, said she spoke with the school about keeping Dante involved in the ceremony. To the district, that meant being included in the senior slide show and the printed program. Jennifer said she expected that when Dante's twin brother Kyle walked across the stage, he'd pick up both diplomas, and both names would be announced. When the time came only Kyle's name was read, and he was not handed his brother's diploma.

Jennifer said, after suffering injury she didn't think she would live to see her kids graduate, so not hearing Dante's name announced on stage was heartbreaking.

"It was like a knife in the heart. I even missed some of the moments of Kyle walking across the stage because the tears had filled my eyes and I couldn't focus. There was hurt, the hurt came, the anger came," said Jennifer. "I just wanted him recognized like any parent wants to hear their child recognized.after that many years, because we all teach our kids from the time they start school that they're working for this one goal, and that's the first big goal in life is you graduate from school. Everything you do from there is another goal you set. That was their goal."

Boyceville District Administrator sent News 18 the following statement:

"We had three students who chose not to participate in our high school graduation ceremony this past Friday. In their absence, their names were in the graduation program, they were included in the senior slide show however, their names were not mentioned in the process of handing out the diplomas. We have followed this same practice with absent graduates the past 20 plus years. In hindsight, there should have been a conversation between the three students involved, their parents and the building principal about how the honoring of the students would take place during the graduation ceremony. At this point, I am not clear that this conversation to clarify the student and parent wishes took place. There is currently no board policy that would have prevented these students’ names from having been read at the graduation ceremony. Moving forward, the Board of Education may consider a procedure that clearly defines how we will honor all eligible graduates at our graduation ceremony regardless of their attendance at the ceremony itself. We want to apologize to the three students, their families and their friends regarding the clarity of communication on our part."

News 18 also reached out to the high school principal but did not hear back, however Jennifer said she did receive a response from him Tuesday afternoon.