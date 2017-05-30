New police dog introduced to Eau Claire elementary students

On Tuesday afternoon Locust Lane elementary school in Eau Claire had two very special guests.

Officer Ian O'Connell and his K-9 buddy Jake recently returned from certification training in New Mexico. They performed a demonstration as a way to thank Girl Scout Troop 3033. The troop raised money for a new bite suit to be used during training. Organizers say four-legged officers play a key role in keeping the community safe.

According to O'Connell, "Dogs are used to assist officers in tracking those who are lost, as well as those attempting to flee the scene. They're also trained to detect the odor of narcotics or drugs."

For their effort each of the Girl Scouts that participated today were given a special police certificate.