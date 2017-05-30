Express loses opener in Bismarck

Bismarck, North Dakota (WQOW) -- The 18th Northwoods League season for the Eau Claire Express begins with a loss.



The Bismarck Larks win their first-ever NWL game, 2-1 over Eau Claire. The Express tied the game with an 8th inning run, but Eau Claire pitcher Jake Moebius gives up an RBI single in the bottom of the 9th. Moebius takes the loss, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits over the final two innings.



Nic Ready went 2-4 at the plate for the Express, which will face the Larks again on Wednesday.