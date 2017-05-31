4-year-old Madison girl recovering after falling from second story window

Madison (WKOW) -- A Madison girl who fractured her skull after falling from a second story window is back home.

Four-year-old Aalianna Barki was climbing a bunk bed in her home on Hoard Street on Sunday when she fell into the window screen and through the window.

The girl's father, Barki Barki, says it's been difficult to stay strong after such a scary accident, but he's trying to do that for his fiancee and three other children.

"It's hard man, you know. That's my baby girl, man. She's the youngest of my children. She's only four, just turned four in February. So she's fragile," Barki told 27 News Tuesday night.

Aalianna was released from the hospital on Monday.

Barki says he's thankful for all the support his family has received from their extended family.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 4-year-old girl is hurt, but alive after falling from the second story of an apartment building on Sunday.

Madison police say the girl was playing with her siblings at an apartment on Hoard St. when she tried to climb to the top of a bunk bed, slipped, and fell into the window screen, causing it to break free.

A parent who was home at the time called for paramedics.

The girl suffered a small skull fracture and concussion-like symptoms. She was admitted for observation at an area hospital.

Police say she is listed in stable condition.