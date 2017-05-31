Adopt-A-Pet: Cece

Meet our Pet of the Day: Cece!

Cece may be small, but she's pretty much full grown. So, if you want a smaller cat, she's the one fore you! Cece is very sweet, she may seem shy but that's just due to getting lots of shots at the shelter. She's just a year old, and she's already spayed so she's set to go.

If you're interested in Cece, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

