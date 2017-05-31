5/31: Free Fishing Weekend

Chippewa Falls (Rod & Gun Club) -- The DNR free fishing weekend is coming up this weekend, hosted by the Chippewa Valley YMCA and the Chippewa Rod and Gun Club.

On Saturday, June 3 from noon until 4 p.m. you can head out the Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls for some FREE fishing!

Participants will learn a wide range of skills revolving around the sport of fishing. There will be loaner poles available if you do not have one, along with free bait! Casting, knot tying and fish cleaning lessons throughout the day.



All ages are welcome. More information on Saturday's event can be found HERE.