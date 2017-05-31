Man stabbed with samurai sword in La Crosse - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Man stabbed with samurai sword in La Crosse

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse Police arrest a man who used a samurai sword to attack another man.

Officers were called to the area known as Tent City on Friday around 5:15 pm. after a man said he'd been stabbed in the thigh.  After giving a description of the attacker to police officers, the man was located on Causeway Blvd. armed with a samurai sword.  

The man was identified as Lucas A. Delorenzo.  The 28-year-old was taken into custody without further incident.

Delorenzo faces charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.

