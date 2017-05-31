Man stabbed with samurai sword in La Crosse

La Crosse Police arrest a man who used a samurai sword to attack another man.
Officers were called to the area known as Tent City on Friday around 5:15 pm. after a man said he'd been stabbed in the thigh. After giving a description of the attacker to police officers, the man was located on Causeway Blvd. armed with a samurai sword.
The man was identified as Lucas A. Delorenzo. The 28-year-old was taken into custody without further incident.
Delorenzo faces charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.