Operation New Hope lands 16 child sex predators and traffickers in WI jails

Madison (WQOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 16 alleged child sex predators and traffickers during Operation New Hope.

ONH is a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.

Law enforcement made the arrests in the following counties: Brown, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Eau Claire, Marquette, Outagamie, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Winnebago.



The list of those arrested included two local men: Pierre Amyotte of Chetek and Jerome George of Alma Center.



Amyotte is charged with three felonies, including second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and attempted child enticement. If convicted on all three counts, he faces up to 105 years in prison. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 13.



George was charged with eight counts of child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, he told police he had used peer to peer software to acquire the pornography for roughly 20 years. A search of his vehicle also turned up five homemade explosives. That led to a felony charge of possession of improvised explosives. If convicted on all counts, George faces a maximum sentence of 231 years in prison. He makes his initial appearance June 2.

Five of the 16 that were arrested as part of the operation were registered sex offenders or had previously been busted for internet crimes against children.