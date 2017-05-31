Osseo-Fairchild School District considers closing Fairchild Elementary

Osseo (WQOW)- With class sizes in the single digits, Fairchild Elementary School is left with empty desks, which could be leading to closed doors.

Starting next school year students in fourth and fifth grade at Fairchild Elementary will be going to Osseo Elementary.The district said this could just be the start of a bigger switch. District administration said enrollment has continued to decline over the years, with Fairchild Elementary being hit hardest, and fewer students has lead to fewer state dollars coming in to the district. The district is considering closing Fairchild Elementary. All elementary students would be at the Osseo building.

District administration said the move could save the district about $300,000. The superintendent said while they are still weighing options, their biggest concern is making sure combining the schools would not hinder the students' experience.

"There's a lot of real advantages to small schools and the education students receive at small schools. However Osseo Elementary School is also considered a small school. To us in this area, it's the big school but it's still technically a small school. We don't believe there would be a lot of change in the kind of education that students receive. A lot of the benefits of a small school would still exist," said Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent Bill Tourdot.

Tourdot said he recognizes the emotional investment many community members have in the elementary school, but it's important to spend their dollars wisely.

"There's definitely good reasons to keep a small school open in a town like Fairchild. That school is important and it is, I think, worth fighting for. But you have to weigh that with being fiscally responsible. When you put those two things together it is a tough decision for the school board to make," said Tourdot.

The district said what would become of that building if it were to close is still unclear. The school district is holding its second public meeting on Wednesday for the community to learn more about the potential change and have any questions answered. That meeting begins at 7:00pm at Osseo Elementary School.