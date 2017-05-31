Lake Hallie Verizon store burglarized Monday morning

Lake Hallie (WQOW)- The Lake Hallie Police Department said in the early morning hours on Monday, two people broke in to the Verizon store near Highway 53 by smashing in one of the windows.

The store said dozens of iPhones and tablets were taken. The police department tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing and they are searching for any leads on who was involved.

Recently, two phone stores in Eau Claire were also burglarized, according to the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said a Sprint Store and a T-Mobile store were both burglarized within the last month. Officials said those investigations are also ongoing.