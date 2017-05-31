CONFLUENCE CONTROVERSY: Appeals Court upholds parts of decision in lawsuit ruling

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The controversy surrounding the Confluence Project in Eau Claire is one step closer to coming to an end.



In 2015, the group "Voters with Facts" filed a lawsuit against the city of Eau Claire, claiming the tax-increment finance, of TIF, districts for the Confluence Project are illegal. On Wednesday, a State Court of Appeals upheld parts of an earlier decision that ruled city officials did nothing wrong.



Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick told News 18 this isn't the first time TIF financing has been used to improve the city, pointing to the redevelopment of downtown and Phoenix Park. However, he said this is the first time the city has been sued over it.



According to the attorney for "Voters with Facts," the group believes the city incorrectly used the term "blight" in order to amend TIF District 8 and create TIF District 10. The suit asked for the districts to be declared null which could have affected the city's contribution to the Confluence Project.



Nick said he's happy the Appeals Court agreed with the decision to dismiss four of the five claims in the lawsuit, because he believes residents were given plenty of time to voice their concerns and ultimately he thinks the most informed individuals should be the ones to decide how the project is paid for.



"There was a referendum held. There were decisions made by the City Council, by the County Board and by the Joint Review Board to invest in this manner in those projects," Nick said. "And we think those should be given primary weight, and the Court of Appeals agreed."



Nick said the Appeals Court did remand on one issue in the lawsuit, so now they'll go back to Circuit Court to argue whether the judgments from local legislative leaders were sound and well thought out.



News 18 also reached out to "Voters with Facts," whose attorney said they're pleased with the decision to return to Circuit Court. In a statement they said:



The Wisconsin Court of Appeals issued its opinion today on the appeal of the lawsuit that the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) brought in March 2015 on behalf of Voters with Facts. That lawsuit sought to invalidate the City’s actions in creating and amending two tax incremental financing (“TIF”) districts to fund certain aspects of the Confluence Project and, in particular to pay fees and expenses to the real estate developers involved in the construction of the student residence hall/mixed use facility. The suit was dismissed by the lower court and Voters with Facts appealed. In its decision today, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals sent the case back to the lower court with directions that it proceed with judicial review of the legality of the City’s actions and the validity of the Tax Incremental Districts in light of the challenges raised by Voters With Facts.

When asked about the decision, Mike Fischer, attorney from WILL stated, “We are reviewing the opinion. Although we may have more to say, we are pleased that the circuit court’s decision dismissing the case has been reversed in important respects. The Court of Appeals has returned the case to that court with directions that it review the legality of the City’s actions in light of the challenges raised by our client."

A spokesperson for Voters with Facts added, ““We are happy to see the Court of Appeals allow us a day in court on our claim that the districts are illegal. The remaining claims raise important constitutional and procedural questions that we believe merit review by the Supreme Court.”

Attorney Steve Nick also told News 18 lawsuits like this won't deter city officials from moving forward with other redevelopment efforts around Eau Claire.