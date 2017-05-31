EPA awards $400,000 grant to Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EPA awards $400,000 grant to Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire will receive a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. 

The grant money is to be used to redevelop vacant or unused properties. Blugold Real Estate Foundation Incorporated will use the money to clean up contaminated soil at the former county materials properties along Menomonie Street. 

When cleanup is completed plans call for an event and recreation center to be developed at that site. 

