Cryptosporidium spikes nationwide, testing takes place in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fairfax Pool is open for the season, and while temps are heating up, so are concerns of contaminated water.



A new report from the CDC shows Cryptosporidium, a disease caused by diarrhea in the water, has increased two fold since 2014.



The disease is not easily killed by chlorine, meaning a pool needs to be closed for up to several days if the disease becomes present. The disease has symptoms of nausea, cramps and vomiting.



It has never been detected at Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire, but pool leaders told News 18 lifeguards are trained to be on the lookout for fecal matter in the water. If it is detected, the health department is called in to test the water.



"What people need to know is if you are sick with any type of stomach bug, please do not come to Fairfax Pool, or any swimming pool because the possibility of having a diarrhea incident or getting that bacteria in the pool is much higher," said Chad Duerkop, program and facilities supervisor for Fairfax Pool.



The CDC recommends not swallowing any water when you swim, and rinsing off before and after you use a public pool.