DOT hosts information session regarding Hwy 53 construction

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You will soon be seeing more orange barrels popping up on the roads.



Wednesday night, the DOT held a public information session to tell people about a construction project set to begin next week on Highway 53 south of Eau Claire between Golf Road and I-94.



Tim Mason, a DOT engineer, told News 18 there is never a convenient time to work on a popular road, but this stretch was in need of attention.



"You know it is the life cycle of pavements, it is time to correct some of the cracking and some of the deficiencies of the pavement to extend the life so we can keep using it," Mason said.



The project is expected to be completed by late September.