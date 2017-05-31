Express 8, Larks 3

Bismarck, North Dakota (WQOW) -- The Express earns a split of its series with the Larks as Eau Claire beats Bismarck, 8-3, Wednesday night.



Eau Claire Memorial graduate Travis Berg, who just finished his freshman season at Minnesota-Duluth, puts up some good stats in his Express debut. Berg goes 2-3 at the plate with an RBI. He also starts for Eau Claire and pitches 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits.