Adopt-A-Pet: Bobbi

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bobbi!
Bobbi is between two and three years old. She came into the shelter as a stray. She's a Collie mix, and she's already spayed, so she's ready to go. Bobbi gets along great with kids and even other pet. She's just all around happy, she's got lots of energy and many years ahead of her. Bobbi has a great temperament, she's sweet and loves to get pet behind the ears.
If you're interested in Bobbi, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.
