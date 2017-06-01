Adopt-A-Pet: Bobbi - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Bobbi

Posted:

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bobbi!

Bobbi is between two and three years old. She came into the shelter as a stray. She's a Collie mix, and she's already spayed, so she's ready to go. Bobbi gets along great with kids and even other pet. She's just all around happy, she's got lots of energy and many years ahead of her. Bobbi has a great temperament, she's sweet and loves to get pet behind the ears.

If you're interested in Bobbi, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.