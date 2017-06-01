6/1: 2017 Cinder City Days

Altoona (WQOW) -- The Cindery City Days are already coming up next weekend!

The is the Altoona Lions main fundraiser of the year. There is a carnival, which will run all 4 days. There will also be ball games on Friday through Sunday of the event.

Part of Cinder City Day is the Spectrum Shuffle-Run/Walk to Benefit Autism. That will take place on the Saturday of the event. Also, the Big Car Show & Craft & Vendor Sale will take place at 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. that day.

There's also going to be a couple of parades. The Big Parade is at 1 p.m., with special guest-Ronald McDonald. Then the Doll & Pet Parade registration starts at 10am, the parade theme is Superheros & Villains.

On Sunday of the event, there will be a Smoke In The Valley BBQ Contest sponsored by Rumps. During that, patrons can watch teams compete for

money and prizes!

For additional event information, follow THIS LINK.

Tickets for Cinder City Days can be purchased at CCF Bank, Wagners, Thirsty Bager, Rolly's Coach Club, or ONLINE.

