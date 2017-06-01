Chippewa Valley to promote consumption of more fruits, vegetables

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Some local communities are on a mission to get people to eat more fruits and vegetables.

The Eau Claire Healthy Communities, Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Eat Well Dunn County announced a partnership with FNV, or "Fruits and Veggies", a national marketing campaign fueled by The Partnership for a Healthier America to promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Organizers said FNV and local partners are starting the new initiative in the Chippewa Valley to get residents to eat more produce, whether it may be fresh, frozen, canned or dried. The campaign will appear at local retailers and on buses, billboards and social media from June to November 2017.

“Can you think about how many times a day you see ads for unhealthy foods? Now, think about how many of those ads are for fruits or veggies,” says Susan Krahn, Public Health Nutritionist from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “Of the $2 billion per year spent advertising food & beverages to youth – less than 1% is spent on healthier food options.”

Celebrities and athletes who support FNV include actors Kristen Bell and Jessica Alba, NBA star Stephen Curry and Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton.