"Taste of the Valley" still in need of volunteers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An upcoming annual food event in Eau Claire is in need of volunteers.
"Taste of the Valley" is taking place at Phoenix Park on Sunday, June 4, and organizers are still in need of 25 more volunteers to assist with the event. "Taste of the Valley" is hosted by the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club.
Organizers said volunteers are needed Sunday afternoon from 1:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. to helping with the following:
To volunteer, you can sign up here. If you're planning to attend "Taste of the Valley", the event is free admission, and it's $1 per food or drink ticket.
Proceeds from "Taste of the Valley" will benefit the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club. On Sunday, there will be 18 food and beverage vendors:
