"Taste of the Valley" still in need of volunteers

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club
Attendees at the 2016 Taste of the Valley in Phoenix Park Attendees at the 2016 Taste of the Valley in Phoenix Park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An upcoming annual food event in Eau Claire is in need of volunteers.

"Taste of the Valley" is taking place at Phoenix Park on Sunday, June 4, and organizers are still in need of 25 more volunteers to assist with the event. "Taste of the Valley" is hosted by the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club.

Organizers said volunteers are needed Sunday afternoon from 1:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. to helping with the following:

  • answer general event questions
  • sell food and drink tickets
  • serve Pepsi products
  • monitor the Kids Zone
  • check IDs and issue wristbands in the beer garden
  • work with Earthbound Environmental as Compost Captains to monitor proper waste disposal

To volunteer, you can sign up here. If you're planning to attend "Taste of the Valley", the event is free admission, and it's $1 per food or drink ticket.

Proceeds from "Taste of the Valley" will benefit the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club. On Sunday, there will be 18 food and beverage vendors:

  • All Star Catering
  • Noodles & Company
  • Biggie and Bull BBQ
  • Milwaukee Burger Company
  • The Hubb
  • Goodies
  • Main Street Cafe
  • Maui Wowi
  • Rice Palace
  • 9 Degrees
  • N7 Cafe
  • Simply Sweet
  • Sheeley House
  • Big Girl Street Foods
  • Gordos Food Truck
  • 29 Pines
  • Life Support BBQ
  • Toppers
