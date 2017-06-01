Driver in Arcadia crash looked at cell phone GPS, police say

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - Authorities are still investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday evening in Trempealeau County.

According to a press release, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash at the intersection of County Road T and Randy Lane in the Township of Arcadia.

Authorities said a 16-year-old male, from Melrose, Wis., was driving eastbound on County Highway T when he took his eyes off from the road and looked at the GPS on his cell phone. Police said he entered the ditch, hit an address marker and an embankment, causing the car to go airborne for about 25 feet. They said the car hit a mailbox and stop sign and road sign before landing in the ditch.

Police said the driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital in La Crosse with a head injury. They cited him for inattentive driving.