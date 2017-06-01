Wisconsin town's water tower says 'sex' after painting stops

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) - Thanks to an ill-timed painting break, a water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" is greeting drivers as pass through a southeast Wisconsin town.

The gaff turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

WTMJ-TV reported workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to let the paint dry Wednesday. They planned to finish painting the town's name Thursday.

One driver, Jessica Bruss, told the television station she "almost drove off the road" when her 8-year-old son pointed out the word as they drove past the water tower Wednesday on their way to his first baseball game.

Bruss said the unfinished paint work may be funny for adults, but added: "People should remember that kids are seeing it."