Public meeting on WIS 85 bridge replacement in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public meeting to discuss the bridge replacement of the Rock Creek bridge on WIS 85 in Rock Falls, Dunn County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Town of Rock Creek Town Hall, located at N995 County Road H, Rock Falls, WI. The meeting is to familiarize the public with the needs of the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This project involves the following:

· Replacement of the existing WIS 85 bridge structure over Rock Creek

· Removal of the underlying waterway dam

· Reconstruction of bridge approaches

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Diana Maas at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).