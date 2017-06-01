UW-Eau Claire ranks 3rd in U.S. for LGBTQ students, according to College Choice

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Any Blugold will tell you that UW-Eau Claire is an excellent university. And for LGBTQ students, UW-Eau Claire is one of the best colleges in the country, according to collegechoice.net.

College Choice named Eau Claire the third best school in the U.S. for LGBTQ identified students. When deciding the rankings, the website took things, like policy inclusion into account, as well as the number of resources and services provided to LGBTQ students.

One of those resources at UW-Eau Claire is Christopher Jorgenson, the university's Women's and LGBTQ Resource Center coordinator.

He told News 18 he's proud a small, public school like Eau Claire has such a positive, national presence, which he believes is proof the university puts its money where its mission is.

"It's incumbent upon every staff member, every faculty member and every administrator to do what we can to make sure that UW-Eau Claire is a safe and welcoming, and successful place for LGBTQ students,” Jorgenson said. "I'm very, very proud of it. I don't think people would necessarily think of UW-Eau Claire as a leader in these sorts of issues, in championing these communities, but we absolutely are."

Jorgenson said there isn't an official number of LGBTQ students on campus, but he has heard from many of them that they chose UW-Eau Claire specifically for its inclusive community.