Chippewa Valley farmers market vendor hopeful after overturn of homemade, baked goods ban

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Wisconsin is one of two states in the nation to have a ban on selling homemade, baked goods without a permit. But now, a Wisconsin judge has overturned the ban, and vendors at farmers markets are hopeful for more business.

The judge ruled in favor of three women who challenged a state law that they said made it impossible for them to sell their baked treats. Wisconsin already allows the sale of homemade foods, such as jams and other canned goods, some of which you'll see at area farmers markets.

Farmers markets are popular this time of year, especially in the Chippewa Valley. There are currently five in Eau Claire that run from late May until early October.

Dan Rhutasel, owner of Wissota Garlic, who regularly sets up shop at farmers markets around the area, is in favor of lifting the ban. "You could be putting odd things in the ground that could be contaminating the produce, also,” Rhutasel said. “And, everybody trust that that's coming out of the ground fine. Really, their isn't really much of a difference between baking a cookie and, or growing a crop. You're going to have to trust the people regardless."

A spokesperson from the DOJ said the state could appeal the judge's ruling. The law in question required bakers to obtain a license, which requires using a commercial kitchen, submitting to inspections and paying fees.