Measles outbreak in Minnesota causes concern in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It hasn't become a problem in Wisconsin just yet, but the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 34 cases of measles already this year. It's the most in more than 20 years, and an Eau Claire doctor warns it could easily make its way to our area.



Dr. James Concannon, with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, said the disease is highly contagious, and it is transmitted through the air.



He said it can linger in the area of an infected person for up to two hours, meaning you could get infected without even initially knowing it.



With the illness in our neighboring state, Dr. Concannon told News 18 it is very possible it could find its way to Wisconsin. So, making sure you and your kids have been vaccinated for the disease is key.



"The thing that can protect a community is what we call, 'herd immunity', so if enough people get immunization, it is unlikely a disease like the measles can get a foothold," Dr. Concannon said. "It still can because everyone is human, and they are still vulnerable. The best message to avoid getting measles is to get immunized."



Dr. Concannon added this time of year, people can be especially susceptible as students leave college and return to their hometowns, where they could spread the disease.



The CDC recommends you vaccinate your child between the age of 12 to 15 months.