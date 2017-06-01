Eau Claire church seeks additional $25K for renovations to former Fanny Hill building

Eau Claire (WQOW) - What used to be a popular destination for food and entertainment in Eau Claire has taken on a new role, but your help is being requested to help with completion of the project.



On Thursday, News 18 got the first look inside the former Fanny Hill Dinner Theatre after it was sold to Fellowship Alliance Church late last year.



The church of more than 200 members has been hosting services in the building for a few months already, but the remodel project is not complete and costs got to be more expensive than they expected.



The church has spent more than $600,000 already, but now finds itself short by about $25,000 to complete the remodel of their dream facility.



"It is a beautiful, tranquil place, and if you walk out on the deck you feel like you are somewhere miles and miles away from town, but we are actually only a couple miles from downtown Eau Claire so it is a beautiful place," said Pastor Tsaav Stuvy Yang. "We welcome the community to come and enjoy this property and to worship with us."



There is a GoFundMe account set up, but donations can also be mailed directly to Fellowship Alliance Church, 3919 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire WI 54703.