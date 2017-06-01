Eau Claire animal shelter weighs in on online animal abuse registry

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Imagine being able to reference a database of people, who are known animal abusers, the same way you can look up sex offenders. Well, in some states, it's now possible.

The online registries track animal abuse offenders similar to how a sex offender would be registered. The name, address and type of offense are listed for each individual who has been convicted of animal cruelty. Their picture stays up for at least two years.

While this kind of registry has yet to be rolled out in Wisconsin, the Eau Claire County Humane Association said they do have a basic database called, “Pet Point”. It tracks anyone who has adopted or surrendered an animal through their facility or been involved in local humane officer cases.

Sarah Hewitt, with the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said a registry like this would be more extensive than their current resources, but the bigger impact would be for at-home adoptions, where pet owners have little or no information about potential new owners.

"If they were also able to access that information, it would make them – like I said – it would give them more peace of mind that this home that they're sending their animal into, their pet into, is not a home that's not safe,” Hewitt said.

Currently, Tennessee has implemented the first and only statewide registry while county registries in Illinois, New York and Florida were put in place in 2016.