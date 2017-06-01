Sounds like Summer concert series returns to Phoenix Park

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It felt a lot like summer in Eau Claire on Thursday afternoon, and sounded a lot like it too later in the evening. That's because the annual Sounds like Summer concert series kicked off at Phoenix Park.



Volume One hosts the event every Thursday night from the start of June until the end of August.



Organizers told News 18 they expected as many as 2,000 people to attend Thursday night's show. And even if you've been a part of the fun in the past, they said there is plenty of new sounds to enjoy this year.



""We always try to bring in a third of new artists, so you'll see some new people you haven't seen before," Lindsey Quinnies, a manager at Volume One, said. "And then just the general vibe of Downtown with everything going on around here, I think that'll play into a lot."



Quinnies said most of the musicians in the series have some kind of connection to Eau Claire or the Chippewa Valley.