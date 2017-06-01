Express loses to Stingers, 5-3

Willmar, Minnesota (WQOW) -- The Express can't hold onto a 3-1 4th inning lead, and Eau Claire goes onto drop a 5-3 game at Bill Taunton Stadium, Thursday night.



McDonell Central grad Zach Gilles goes 2-5 at the plate with a double and a run scored, hitting out of the leadoff position for the Express.



Eau Claire's record now stands at 1-2 this season, with Willmar improving to 3-0.