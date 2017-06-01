EC Memorial preparing for WIAA State Boys Golf Championships

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial is heading back to the WIAA State Boys Golf Championships for the first time since 2014, when the Old Abes took third place in the Division 1 team standings.



Memorial is coming off a first place finish at Tuesday's Marshfield Sectional, winning that competition by ten strokes.



Playing at state will be a new experience for this Old Abes team, as none of the current players were on the varsity in 2014



"Back in 2014 they were really solid, you know," says Memorial sophomore Zach Bernhardt, "I think they had four guys that finished in the top five at sectionals, so we've been going to them, going to guys that are still around Eau Claire for you know, if we have any questions or any advice, for you know, when we step on that first tee, what to expect."



"Doesn't matter if someone has an off day," says Old Abes junior Trevor Hudecek, "I know that one other guy's going to have my back with another great score, it's not that we're all depending on that one or two seed, we're more dependent on the team, because we know the team and what potential we have on the team.."