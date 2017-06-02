MUST SEE: World's largest airplane unveiled

(WQOW) -- A behemoth of an airplane has been unveiled in California.

It's truly massive, it's actually longer than an NFL football field. It's called the Stratolaunch, and fuel testing has begun, just one of many tests the aircraft will go through. It stands 50 feet tall, has 28 wheels and features six engines used by the Boeing 747. It was actually designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space.