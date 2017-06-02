Adopt-A-Pet: Dolly

Meet our Pet of the Day: Dolly!
Dolly is a fun-loving 9 year old Chi-Terrier mix. She get's along well with other dogs. Dolly is super sweet, and according the the rescue, she gives the best kisses ever. She a smaller dog, so she'll fit right into whatever size home you've got.
If you're interested in Dolly, you can find her being fostered at Bob's House for Dogs.
