Adopt-A-Pet: Dolly

Meet our Pet of the Day: Dolly!

Dolly is a fun-loving 9 year old Chi-Terrier mix. She get's along well with other dogs. Dolly is super sweet, and according the the rescue, she gives the best kisses ever. She a smaller dog, so she'll fit right into whatever size home you've got.

If you're interested in Dolly, you can find her being fostered at Bob's House for Dogs.
 

