6/2: Upcoming events benefiting the Heyde Center for the Arts

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- There are many event coming up this summer to benefit the Heyde Center for the Arts, so here's what you need to know;

Paint the Town Fine Arts and Crafts Faire:

June 9, 2017 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

June 10, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The second annual Paint the Town Up and Down Fine Art Faire celebrates talented artists showing and selling their art at the Heyde Center for the Arts. All the art is original and of very fine quality, including paintings, drawings, pottery, fiber art and jewelry, to name just a few. No cost for admission to the arts exhibits.

80 for 80: A Retrospective of the Work of Susan Phelps Pearson:

Exhibit: June 14 - July 12

Artist Reception: Saturday, June 17; building open 12 - 4pm, refreshments 1 - 3pm

Susan Phelps-Pearson's work utilizes a multitude of different techniques from traditional painting to large-scale assemblages. For this retrospective, Pearson has selected 80 pieces of art to reflect and celebrate her eighty years as an artist. No cost for admission.



LET'S DO A SHOW! Eau Claire Children's Theatre Summer Classes 2017:

Monday, June 12 - Friday, June 16, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Join the cast of the musical The Adventures of Doctor Doolittle. Rehearse for one week and present the show at 1:30 p.m. on June 16. Class designed for ages 10 - 16 and will be held at the Heyde Center for the Arts. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will pay the registration fee for CFAUSD students ages 5-18 to take any classes listed in this brochure for FREE until filled!



Chill on the Hill:

Tuesdays June 20 to August 22, 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Art activities for children ages four to ten.

June 20 "Wood Carving," Del Braunberger

June 27 "Playing a Recorder," MJ Consort

July 11 "Makin' Up Songs," Jerry Way

July 18 "Chalk Art," Robin Kelley

July 25 "Gourd Decorating," Dorothy Huse

August 1 "Piano Music," Kathy Tanner

August 8 "Writing Stories," CeCelia Zorn

August 15 "Sports Dance," Deborah Lang

August 22 "Color Pencil Drawing," Devona Brodt

No cost for admission. If you would like to bring a large group, please alert the office ahead of time to ensure we have enough materials on hand.



Ole and Lena Win a Cruise Dinner Theater:

Monday, June 26 - dinner 5:00 p.m., show 6:00 p.m.

Every year Lena listens to her friends at the Curler and talk about their vacations; but year after year, she is disappointed. Ole's idea of a vacation is going to the Muskrat Lodge's Annual Convention, usually a camping event held in Potsdam at a park only two miles from their farm! This year, Lena has decided that she and Ole are going on a romantic vacation, even if it kills him. Meanwhile, Ole won the grand prize raffle at the Muskrat Lodges annual "Don't get your tail caught in the trap" celebration. Ole and Sven didn't even remember that there had been a raffle, let alone what he might have won. Rumor has it that the grand prize might be a cruise to the Caribbean! Find out whether Ole will talk Lena into going camping? Or will Lena finally get the romantic vacation she has dreamed about? For dinner, Karl's Bar-B-Que Express will be preparing his Summer Bar-b-que Special: Grilled Chicken and Mesquite Pulled Pork, Baby Red Potatoes, Cowboy Beans, Coleslaw, and small Dessert. Admission: Adults $32, Seniors $31, Youth $25. Group discounts available.



Summer Dinner and Music: Barbeque and John Denver:

Tuesday, June 27 - dinner 5:00 p.m., show 6:00 p.m.

The music of John Denver is timeless and well known. Layne Yost's tribute to the music of John Denver is a faithful tribute that pays homage to the music and the man. Yost captures the simple soul of Denver's music through guitar and upright bass arrangements. Woven within the music are stories that give insight into Denver's life and legacy. A wonderful show that will take you back and remind you of simple things that remain true. For dinner, Karl's Bar-B-Que Express will be preparing freshly Grilled Sirloin Steak and Chicken Breasts, Pasta Salad, Green Beans and a small Dessert. Admission: Adults $32, Seniors $31, Youth $25. Group discounts available.

