State commissioner of insurance stops in Barron to handle issues, concerns with damage claims

Barron County (WQOW) - If you were affected during May's tornado, and have issues with processing your insurance damage claims, you may want to listen up.

As stated on its Facebook page, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a representative from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance will be at the Mosaic Telecom on Friday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sheriff's department said if you are having issues with your insurance company processing your damage claims, stop by to have your questions answered or concerns handled.

As previously reported, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will open a temporary DMV service center to help storm-affected residents with replacing their driver license/ID, plates. The temporary service center will be located at Mosaic Telecom on Friday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

