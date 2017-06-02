Eau Claire trap shoot fundraiser to benefit "Meals on Wheels"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you like to shoot, consider aiming your sights on a local trap shoot event to benefit Meals on Wheels.

On Thursday, June 8, the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club is hosting its 2017 Shootin' Down Hunger Trap Shoot Fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels of Eau Claire County. Expert and novice teams are welcome to participate in the event.

All proceeds will go toward feeding local seniors in need. The trap shoot event is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 8. The cost is $50 for an individual in advance and $250 for a team. The cost at the door is $60 per person. You can register online here.

There will be food, drinks and silent auction with a prize give-away at the end.

News 18 is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Shootin' Down Hunger Trap Shoot.

