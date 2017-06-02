Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce president retires after 23 years

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A long-time Eau Claire leader is calling it a career, and on his final day, he looked back at how the community has grown during his tenure.



Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce President Bob McCoy retired Friday after 23 years at the helm.



As he looked back on the past two decades, McCoy told News 18 he is proud of Eau Claire's advancements, mentioning the Hwy. 53 bypass, UW-Eau Claire construction and downtown growth highlighted by the Confluence Project. He said that pride is matched by what he expects to see out of the city moving forward.



Now, McCoy plans to turn his attention to golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.



"I think Monday when I don't have to come to work, reality will set in," McCoy said. "I also know I left the chamber in a great place and the community in a better place."



David Minor, the current president of the Superior Chamber of Commerce will be taking over as president of the Eau Claire Chamber starting July 1.