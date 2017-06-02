Powerball jackpot increases to $337M - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Powerball jackpot increases to $337M

Posted:

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wisconsin's Powerball jackpot increases to $337 million in Saturday night's drawing.

The $337 million Powerball jackpot is tied for the 15th largest in the game's history. In the 22 Powerball drawings since March 15, there have been 33 $1 million winners.

The winner of the Powerball jackpot could receive an estimated $209.1 million cash payout.

