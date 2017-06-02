Motorcycle-deer crash in Pierce County causes serious injuries

Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash in Pierce County that happened on Thursday.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near 290th Street on Highway 29 in the Township of Gilman. Authorities said 44-year-old Christopher Windsor, of Knapp, was driving westbound on Highway 29 with his passenger, 41-year-old Valerie Windsor, of Knapp, when a deer crossed the roadway and collided with the motorcycle.

Police said both Christopher and Valerie were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.