Walker headed to Japan as part of state trip - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Walker headed to Japan as part of state trip

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is headed to Japan as part of a state economic development trip.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said Walker left on Friday and planned to return on Sunday. Evenson said the trip is part of an effort by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to "pursue a significant foreign direct investment opportunity for our state."

Walker's office did not release any other details about the trip, including who was traveling with the governor, where in Japan he was headed or what the opportunity he's pursuing may be.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.