Chippewa Falls veteran trains service dogs for other vets

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - For many veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, service animals are a necessary lifeline. For one local vet, training service dogs for others, like herself, has become an important part of her recovery.

After 10 years of military service, Denise Wenz was diagnosed with PTSD. Wenz qualified for a service dog but didn't want to wait on a list for a few years before being matched with one. So, she took control of her recovery.

"I've trained dogs all my life, and horses, so this isn't rock science," she told News 18. "I trained four boys, so I figured I can do this."

After successfully training her service dog, Poppy, Wenz realized what a difference she could make in the lives of other veterans with PTSD. Though she said the process benefits her just as much.

"I just wanted to pay it forward because she changed my life so much. She's my battle buddy," Wenz said. "Training the dog and then matching them with the veterans and seeing how the dogs change their life is just -- I can't put words to it, but it does my heart good."

Wenz has trained five service dogs so far and is currently working on her sixth, Shadow. She spends thousands of hours training each dog before handing them over to their vet and does all of the work free of charge. All she asks is that the veteran find a way to pay it forward themself.

"Pay it forward to whoever," Wenz said. "Go out there, and be a blessing in your community, be a blessing to your other, fellow veterans and make a difference."

It's not cheap to train or maintain a service dog. That's why the American Legion in Bloomer is hosting a 5K run/walk on Saturday to raise money for Shadow's first year of care. Wenz said that way, the vet can concentrate on their recovery and won't have to worry about paying for it.

"I really am motivated to help every veteran I can with PTSD because it never really goes away, but there is a way to live victoriously with it," she said. "I just want every veteran to have the opportunity to have the victory."

Saturday's 5K starts at 9:00 a.m., but registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at North Park in Bloomer. The registration fee is $25. Wenz said the run/walk is meant for people of all abilities, but if you can't make it there are other ways to help fund Shadow's care.

Wenz said checks can be sent to the Sierra AMVETS Post 2017, located at 831 Dwight Street, Chippewa Falls WI 54729. She said people can write 'Service Dog Project' in the memo line to receive a receipt for the charitable contribution for their taxes.