FREE WEEKEND: Wisconsin state parks, trails and fishing

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Are you looking for some outdoor fun this weekend?

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' "Free Fun for Everyone" weekend is June 3 through 4. During the first full weekend in June, Wisconsin residents and visitors can enjoy many of the state's recreational attractions for free. State parks, fishing, DNR trails and ATV/UTV public trails are free to use or visit this weekend.

FREE FISHING

Free fishing this weekend includes inland trout and Great Lakes trout and salmon fishing. Fishing rules such as limits, size and species of fish that you can keep still apply during the weekend.

There will be free fishing clinics across the state, including in Fall Creek and Chippewa Falls, where instructors will teach you how to cast and fish.

Chippewa Falls -- Sat., June 3 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (All ages welcome!) Across from Irvine Park in downtown Chippewa Falls Free equipment to use and take home Learn how to tie fishing knots, how to cast and catch and clean your fish

-- Sat., June 3 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (All ages welcome!) Fall Creek -- Sat., June 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (All ages welcome!) Fall Creek Pond in Keller Park. From Hwy 12, turn north on Hwy K, over the railroad tracks, on the left side of the road. Limited amount of equipment to use, bait provided Popcorn, water provided

-- Sat., June 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (All ages welcome!) Knapp -- Sat., June 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Ages 5-13) Knapp Pond in the Village of Knapp -- Take I-94 to Exit 32, Hwy. Q. Take Q north and follow signs to Knapp, approximately four miles off interstate Fish in a stocked trout pond Fly fishing instructions available, equipment and bait provided Youth casting contest at 11:30 a.m.

-- Sat., June 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Ages 5-13)

The DNR will have offices and partner organizations that will loan fishing equipment at no cost to you.

Cornell -- Brunet Island State Park 23125 255th Street, Cornell, Wis. (715-239-6888; Zach Thon)

-- Brunet Island State Park Chippewa Falls -- Lake Wissota State Park 18127 County Highway O, Chippewa Falls, Wis. (715-382-4574; Dave Hladilek)

-- Lake Wissota State Park Eau Claire -- DNR West Central Regional Headquarters 1300 Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, Wis. (715-839-3733 -- Jason or Matt; 715-839-2877 -- Joseph)

-- DNR West Central Regional Headquarters

FREE STATE/TRAIL PARKS

You can visit a state park without needing to pay a vehicle admission fee. All state trail pass fees will also be waived.

FREE ATV/UTV TRAILS

You can ride on ATV/UTV trails for free during the weekend of June 3 and 4. You do not need to have your machine registered in Wisconsin. Non-resident ATV/UTV owners do not need to have a trail pass on these days. All other rules apply -- safety education certification is required for all UTV and ATV operators who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988.