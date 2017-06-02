FREE WEEKEND: Wisconsin state parks, trails and fishing

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Are you looking for some outdoor fun this weekend?
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' "Free Fun for Everyone" weekend is June 3 through 4. During the first full weekend in June, Wisconsin residents and visitors can enjoy many of the state's recreational attractions for free. State parks, fishing, DNR trails and ATV/UTV public trails are free to use or visit this weekend.
FREE FISHING
Free fishing this weekend includes inland trout and Great Lakes trout and salmon fishing. Fishing rules such as limits, size and species of fish that you can keep still apply during the weekend.
There will be free fishing clinics across the state, including in Fall Creek and Chippewa Falls, where instructors will teach you how to cast and fish.
The DNR will have offices and partner organizations that will loan fishing equipment at no cost to you.
FREE STATE/TRAIL PARKS
You can visit a state park without needing to pay a vehicle admission fee. All state trail pass fees will also be waived.
FREE ATV/UTV TRAILS
You can ride on ATV/UTV trails for free during the weekend of June 3 and 4. You do not need to have your machine registered in Wisconsin. Non-resident ATV/UTV owners do not need to have a trail pass on these days. All other rules apply -- safety education certification is required for all UTV and ATV operators who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988.
