BARRON CO.: Brush site, building debris disposals open for ongoing cleanup of tornado damage

Barron County (WQOW) - Residents in Barron County are able to dispose of tornado damage debris for free.

The Township of Prairie Lake's brush site is open and free to use for residents affected by last month's tornado. Residents are able to drop off tree debris, including brush/limbs, trunks and stumps, at no cost to them.

The Township of Prairie Lake's brush site is located at 1460 Hochmayr Drive in Chetek. It's open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closing within the next 10 days to two weeks.

To dispose of building debris, there are dumpsters in place at the following locations: