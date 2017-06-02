Eau Claire, state officials weigh-in on Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

Wisconsin (WQOW) - In the City of Eau Claire, many believe the land can be our greatest resource. Despite President Trump's recent decision to back out of the Paris climate agreement, city staff said sustainability will remain a top priority in Eau Claire.

The city made a pledge to use 25 percent clean energy by the year 2025.

Ned Noel, the city's associate planner, told News 18 Eau Claire has already hit that goal, thanks to initiatives by Xcel Energy, but progress won't slow down. In 2016, the Eau Claire City Council also voted to reserve solar panels in a new Xcel Energy solar garden, which is currently being built on Eau Claire's southwest side. Once built, those panels will power city facilities, like Fairfax Pool.

Noel said sustainability has been a priority for over 30 years, and staff plan to keep it that way. "That's the advantage of Eau Claire – it's instilled kind of an ethic,” Noel said. “If we don't do these things eventually, the consequences will come back to us where we have more polluted air and water. That's the concern is we want to do what's right for the environment because we live off the environment."

The city is also working on transforming all city vehicles to be electric when it's time for them to be replaced. Staff also track the city's carbon footprint from year to year, reporting a 13 percent decrease in CO2 emissions since 2011.

Turning our attention to Wisconsin, state lawmakers have been reacting to the president's decision.

Sen. Ron Johnson said he questioned the benefit of the agreement from the start, saying instead of spending trillions to move the needle on global temperatures, that money is better spent helping to alleviate human suffering.

Rep. Sean Duffy also applauded the withdrawal, saying the president delivered on his campaign promise to cut better deals.

Duffy believes this is the start of re-negotiations for an agreement that will benefit Americans.

However, Democrats are blasting the move. Sen. Tammy Baldwin chastised the president for calling climate change a hoax, saying the decision means Americans have turned their backs on the rest of the world, calling it bad for the environment, the economy and future generations.

Rep. Ron Kind said the move puts the United State's standing as a world leader at risk. He said the move could also hurt Wisconsin farmers and businesses.