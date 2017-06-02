"Taste of the Valley" returns to Eau Claire Phoenix Park on Sunday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Good food for a good cause this weekend.

“Taste of the Valley” returns Sunday, June 4 to Phoenix Park in Eau Claire. The annual festival is organized by the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club. The event will feature food from several popular restaurants, bars and stores from the region.

Proceeds go towards the clubs mission of eradicating hunger in the Chippewa Valley. Families who attend can look forward to live music, food sampling and a variety of activates for the kids.

"It's our main fundraiser for the year so it stays locally,” said David Shaurette, the president of the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club. “We have a program, where we buy Thanksgiving meals for families in need. We buy the groceries and deliver those out right. We also do Kids Against Hunger meal packings throughout the year, so all the money stays and goes towards our mission of eradicating hunger in Chippewa Valley.”

2016's event in Phoenix Park raised over $9,500. This year, they hope to break the $10,000 mark. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. Each food or drink ticket costs $1.

There will be 18 food and beverage vendors at the event:

All Star Catering

Noodles & Company

Biggie and Bull BBQ

Milwaukee Burger Company

The Hubb

Goodies

Main Street Cafe

Maui Wowi

Rice Palace

9 Degrees

N7 Cafe

Simply Sweet

Sheeley House

Big Girl Street Foods

Gordos Food Truck

29 Pines

Life Support BBQ

Toppers

