Eau Claire Express get ready for home opener

Carson Park was quiet Friday, but Saturday hundreds of fans are expected to root on the home team.

The Express will play their home opener Saturday night against the Mankato Moondogs. The team market themselves as affordable family fun. There are a variety of attractions at the park, including a play area for children. For those focused on the field, the team's owner says it's a chance to see some future Major League players right here in our own backyard.



"We've got Kole Calhoun who is with the Los Angeles Angels. He is their starting right fielder. And then Jordan Zimmermann is a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. So they've both done well in their Major League careers and got their start right here in Eau Claire," said Andy Neborak, Eau Claire Express owner and CFO.

The team welcomes fans to come out before the start of the game to watch local artist Shoo Fly Band beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. After the game, there will be a fireworks show.